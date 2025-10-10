ED Cracks Down on Gujarat Cyber Crime Ring

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has apprehended four individuals in Gujarat amid a money-laundering investigation tied to several cyber-crime cases. Authorities allege the suspects duped people out of more than Rs 100 crore.

The accused, including Makbul Abdul Rehman 'Doctor' and his son, along with Mahesh Mafatlal Desai and Om Rajendra Pandya, were detained under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by the Surat sub-zonal office of the ED. They allegedly engaged in cyber frauds, issuing fake legal notices, and running scams involving digital arrests and forex trading.

According to the ED, the suspects used employees' and associates' identities to open bank accounts and collect the illegal profits. They supposedly converted the funds into cryptocurrency and moved money through hawala operators to bypass regulations. The investigation follows an October 2024 FIR by Surat Police's Special Operations Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)