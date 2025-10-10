Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on Gujarat Cyber Crime Ring

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested four individuals in Gujarat for their alleged involvement in a money-laundering scheme linked to multiple cyber-crime cases. The suspects allegedly defrauded victims of over Rs 100 crore through digital scams and laundered money using cryptocurrency and hawala networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:03 IST
ED Cracks Down on Gujarat Cyber Crime Ring
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has apprehended four individuals in Gujarat amid a money-laundering investigation tied to several cyber-crime cases. Authorities allege the suspects duped people out of more than Rs 100 crore.

The accused, including Makbul Abdul Rehman 'Doctor' and his son, along with Mahesh Mafatlal Desai and Om Rajendra Pandya, were detained under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by the Surat sub-zonal office of the ED. They allegedly engaged in cyber frauds, issuing fake legal notices, and running scams involving digital arrests and forex trading.

According to the ED, the suspects used employees' and associates' identities to open bank accounts and collect the illegal profits. They supposedly converted the funds into cryptocurrency and moved money through hawala operators to bypass regulations. The investigation follows an October 2024 FIR by Surat Police's Special Operations Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inter-state Drug Bust: Opium and Poppy Straw Seized in Hyderabad

Inter-state Drug Bust: Opium and Poppy Straw Seized in Hyderabad

 India
2
Chandigarh Headlines: SIT Formed to Investigate Senior Officer's Tragic Death

Chandigarh Headlines: SIT Formed to Investigate Senior Officer's Tragic Deat...

 India
3
NATO Tensions: Spain in the Crosshairs

NATO Tensions: Spain in the Crosshairs

 Global
4
Security Strategies Discussed for Ghatshila Bye-Election

Security Strategies Discussed for Ghatshila Bye-Election

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025