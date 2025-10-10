Left Menu

Employee Arrested for Fleecing Employer of Lakhs in Delhi Heist

Delhi Police have arrested Sandeep Kumar Singh, a 38-year-old employee, for allegedly fleeing with Rs 18.25 lakh from his employer. Most of the stolen money was recovered, and investigations are ongoing to determine his potential accomplices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:10 IST
Employee Arrested for Fleecing Employer of Lakhs in Delhi Heist
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly absconding with Rs 18.25 lakh from his employer in west Delhi's Moti Nagar. Law enforcement officials confirmed the arrest on Friday, stating that the suspect, Sandeep Kumar Singh, had worked for the company for 15 years.

According to Ajay Satija, the firm owner, Singh was tasked with delivering the money to Ashok Vihar. Singh failed to arrive at his destination, and all communication was lost as his mobile phone was switched off.

Police registered an FIR and tracked Singh down near west Delhi's Harsh Vihar. Rs 17.65 lakh was recovered from his residence, and investigations are underway to check for accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inter-state Drug Bust: Opium and Poppy Straw Seized in Hyderabad

Inter-state Drug Bust: Opium and Poppy Straw Seized in Hyderabad

 India
2
Chandigarh Headlines: SIT Formed to Investigate Senior Officer's Tragic Death

Chandigarh Headlines: SIT Formed to Investigate Senior Officer's Tragic Deat...

 India
3
NATO Tensions: Spain in the Crosshairs

NATO Tensions: Spain in the Crosshairs

 Global
4
Security Strategies Discussed for Ghatshila Bye-Election

Security Strategies Discussed for Ghatshila Bye-Election

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025