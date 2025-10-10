Employee Arrested for Fleecing Employer of Lakhs in Delhi Heist

The Delhi Police arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly absconding with Rs 18.25 lakh from his employer in west Delhi's Moti Nagar. Law enforcement officials confirmed the arrest on Friday, stating that the suspect, Sandeep Kumar Singh, had worked for the company for 15 years.

According to Ajay Satija, the firm owner, Singh was tasked with delivering the money to Ashok Vihar. Singh failed to arrive at his destination, and all communication was lost as his mobile phone was switched off.

Police registered an FIR and tracked Singh down near west Delhi's Harsh Vihar. Rs 17.65 lakh was recovered from his residence, and investigations are underway to check for accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)