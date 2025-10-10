Supreme Court Deliberates on Jammu and Kashmir Statehood Restoration
The Indian Supreme Court has granted the Centre four weeks to respond to pleas demanding the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. The case involves multiple parties, including academics and political activists, seeking fulfillment of a promise made during discussions of Article 370's abrogation.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Supreme Court has provided the Centre four weeks to submit its response concerning petitions requesting the reinstatement of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. The hearing, held on Friday, saw a bench that included Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran addressing various pleas led by academic Zahoor Ahmad Bhat and activist Ahmad Malik.
The pleas demand adherence to the Centre's commitment to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, first promised during the hearings on the annulment of Article 370. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the government, cited security issues, such as the recent Pahalgam attack, as reasons for the delay.
Debates also touched upon the potential threats to federalism, with critics arguing that failure to restore statehood could undermine India's constitutional framework. Advocate Maneka Guruswamy expressed concerns about the conversion of states into Union Territories, while the government argued significant progress in the region. The outcome remains contingent on ongoing evaluations and security assessments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Strengthens Ties with Afghanistan Amid Security Concerns
Unraveling Europe's Drone Dilemma: Airspace Incursions Raise Security Concerns
Nigerian National Deported Amid Security Concerns
Amidst Crisis: Security Concerns and Rescue Efforts in North Bengal
Security Concerns Overshadow Israel's World Cup Qualifiers