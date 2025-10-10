Left Menu

ED Raids Minister's Properties Amid Political Tensions

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at several locations in Kolkata, including properties linked to West Bengal minister Sujit Bose. The searches, part of a probe into recruitment irregularities, led to the seizure of documents. Bose claims the raids are politically motivated ahead of elections.

Updated: 10-10-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:15 IST
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched search operations at seven Kolkata locations, including those linked to West Bengal minister Sujit Bose, over alleged recruitment irregularities in a municipality, officials disclosed on Friday.

Conducted at the minister's Salt Lake residence-cum-office, a councillor's home in Nagerbazar, and properties of former South Dum Dum Municipality officials, the raids aim to collect corruption-related documents. Additional sites in Thanthania Kalibari and New Alipore are also under scrutiny, sources revealed.

Amid the political backdrop, Bose accused the agency of timing the raids to coincide with elections, alleging targeting of opposition leaders. Despite previous investigations yielding no incriminating evidence, tensions remain as the ED seeks to unravel the financial intricacies linked to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

