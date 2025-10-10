Ceasefire Respite: Displaced Gazans Return Amid Ruins

Thousands of displaced Palestinians are heading back to their abandoned homes after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect. Israeli forces have started retreating from parts of Gaza as a cautious optimism spreads among locals returning to devastation.

In a major offensive attempt, entire districts within Gaza City were reduced to rubble, yet hope persists among residents. The international community's initiative, including the United States, helped broker this ceasefire, paving the way for aid deliveries to help civilians ravaged by the conflict.

As part of this negotiated agreement, Hamas is set to release twenty Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to continue facilitating a peace process, marking a critical step to ease region-wide tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)