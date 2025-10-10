Massive Drug Bust: MCOCA Used Against 17 in Thane
MCOCA has been invoked against 17 alleged drug dealers involved in a large ganja smuggling network across regions in Maharashtra. The operation is one of the largest under this law in Thane, leading to multiple arrests and the seizure of drugs and weapons valued at Rs 70 lakh.
In a significant crackdown, the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) has been applied against 17 suspected drug traffickers in Thane district, a police official announced.
The suspects formed a major ganja smuggling operation with extensions from Andhra Pradesh to various locations in Maharashtra, namely Thane, Kalyan, Badlapur, Solapur, and Pune, as stated by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kalyan) Atul Zende.
This unprecedented action under MCOCA in the Thane police commissionerate led to the capture of 13 persons involved in large-scale drug distribution, with Gufran Hannan Sheikh identified as the gang leader. The investigation, involving significant drug and weapons seizures, continues under Assistant Commissioner of Police Kalyanji Ghete.
(With inputs from agencies.)
