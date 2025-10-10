Massive Drug Bust: MCOCA Used Against 17 in Thane

In a significant crackdown, the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) has been applied against 17 suspected drug traffickers in Thane district, a police official announced.

The suspects formed a major ganja smuggling operation with extensions from Andhra Pradesh to various locations in Maharashtra, namely Thane, Kalyan, Badlapur, Solapur, and Pune, as stated by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kalyan) Atul Zende.

This unprecedented action under MCOCA in the Thane police commissionerate led to the capture of 13 persons involved in large-scale drug distribution, with Gufran Hannan Sheikh identified as the gang leader. The investigation, involving significant drug and weapons seizures, continues under Assistant Commissioner of Police Kalyanji Ghete.

(With inputs from agencies.)