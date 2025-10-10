Crackdown on Corruption: Officials Arrested in Chhattisgarh
Two government employees in Chhattisgarh were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for accepting bribes. One was the chief engineer at a sugar factory, while the other was a clerk in the Tribal and Scheduled Caste department. Both have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Chhattisgarh made two significant arrests on Friday, targeting government employees accused of corruption. According to authorities, the arrests took place in the Bilaspur and Surajpur districts.
In Surajpur, Chandu Ram Nayak, a chief engineer at the Maa Mahamaya Co-operative Sugar Factory Limited, was apprehended while allegedly taking a Rs 50,000 bribe. Nayak reportedly demanded Rs 1 lakh for reinstating a complainant on a contractual job.
Meanwhile, in Bilaspur, Manoj Tondekar, a clerk in the Tribal and Scheduled Caste department, was arrested for accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe to release Rs 2.5 lakh for a government scheme. Both officials now face charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
