Labor Harmony Achieved at Los Pelambres Mine

In a significant development, supervisors at Chile's Los Pelambres copper mine have consented to a new contract, according to a Friday announcement by their union, effectively preventing a looming strike.

The previous week, the union, consisting of 550 members, turned down an initial proposal put forth by the mine. This decision highlighted potential labor unrest at the facility.

Los Pelambres, an essential contributor to the copper industry with a production of 331,200 metric tons in 2024, can now focus on its operations without disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)