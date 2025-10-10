Man With Airgun Detained Near Chief Minister's Home

In a notable incident at Hazra crossing in south Kolkata, a man carrying an airgun was detained close to the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, revealed a senior police officer.

The individual, identified as Debanjan Chattopadhyay, claimed to be a teacher and was questioned at Kalighat police station. He was subsequently released without charges after presenting the necessary legal documentation for his airgun.

Authorities cautioned Chattopadhyay about carrying the airgun conspicuously. The incident occurred near the homes of key political figures, including TMC's Abhishek Banerjee.

(With inputs from agencies.)