Heightened Security Measures in Delhi's Festive Season Parking

Delhi Police convened a meeting to enhance security and compliance in metro-area parking facilities ahead of the festive season. The session, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Kushal Pal Singh, emphasized staff verification, record maintenance, and mandatory CCTV surveillance to ensure safety and discipline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:08 IST
As the festive season approaches, Delhi Police has stepped up its efforts to ensure safety in metro-connected parking areas. On Friday, officials from the metro unit gathered for a strategic session focused on security and regulatory compliance.

The meeting saw participation from 77 stakeholders, including parking managers and owners. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Kushal Pal Singh outlined enhanced security protocols, emphasizing the need for staff identification and meticulous record-keeping of vehicle movements.

Additional directives included clear fee displays, cleanliness mandates, and separate zones for different vehicle types. Mandatory CCTV surveillance has been enforced, and parking contractors are required to inspect vehicles for suspicious items, with immediate reporting to police. This collaborative approach aims to maintain order during the festive period.

