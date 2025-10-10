Left Menu

Police Kill Two Most-Wanted Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Two most-wanted terrorists, Malang Yar and Khalid Usman, were killed in an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by Pakistan's CTD and local police. The operation aimed to thwart a major attack. Some accomplices escaped, and security forces recovered weapons and banned outfit identifications from the scene.

  • Pakistan

In a significant operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district, Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and local police successfully neutralized two most-wanted terrorists, officials reported on Friday.

The operation, described as intelligence-driven, targeted suspects planning a major attack. Following a 25-minute gunfight, CTD and police teams eliminated Malang Yar and Khalid Usman, notorious figures associated with past deadly assaults.

While seizing weapons and materials affiliated with a banned organization, authorities revealed that some associates evaded capture, prompting an extensive search in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

