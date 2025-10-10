Left Menu

Zelenskiy Urges Fair Use of Frozen Russian Assets

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has discussed the fair use of frozen Russian assets with ECB President Christine Lagarde, following a Russian air attack. Zelenskiy emphasized using the assets to rebuild Ukraine and called for European political support, hinting at progress towards a decision on their allocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:30 IST
Zelenskiy Urges Fair Use of Frozen Russian Assets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced discussions with European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde about the fair use of frozen Russian assets amid ongoing conflict.

Following a significant Russian air assault, Zelenskiy stressed the necessity of utilizing these assets for the defense and reconstruction of Ukraine.

Zelenskiy noted progress in reaching a decision regarding the assets, urging more European political will to facilitate the process and expressing gratitude for international support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Free Speech Triumph: Overturned Koran Burning Conviction

Free Speech Triumph: Overturned Koran Burning Conviction

 Global
2
Ex-IPS Officer Kuldeep Sharma Faces Arrest: The 1984 Confinement Case Resurfaces

Ex-IPS Officer Kuldeep Sharma Faces Arrest: The 1984 Confinement Case Resurf...

 India
3
Swift Rescue: Abducted Boy Safely Returned

Swift Rescue: Abducted Boy Safely Returned

 India
4
Uralvagonzavod Adapts to Economic Challenges with Four-Day Week Transition

Uralvagonzavod Adapts to Economic Challenges with Four-Day Week Transition

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025