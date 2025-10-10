Zelenskiy Urges Fair Use of Frozen Russian Assets
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has discussed the fair use of frozen Russian assets with ECB President Christine Lagarde, following a Russian air attack. Zelenskiy emphasized using the assets to rebuild Ukraine and called for European political support, hinting at progress towards a decision on their allocation.
Following a significant Russian air assault, Zelenskiy stressed the necessity of utilizing these assets for the defense and reconstruction of Ukraine.
Zelenskiy noted progress in reaching a decision regarding the assets, urging more European political will to facilitate the process and expressing gratitude for international support.
