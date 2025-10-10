Zelenskiy Urges Fair Use of Frozen Russian Assets

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced discussions with European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde about the fair use of frozen Russian assets amid ongoing conflict.

Following a significant Russian air assault, Zelenskiy stressed the necessity of utilizing these assets for the defense and reconstruction of Ukraine.

Zelenskiy noted progress in reaching a decision regarding the assets, urging more European political will to facilitate the process and expressing gratitude for international support.

(With inputs from agencies.)