BSF Unveils Winter Strategy to Thwart Border Infiltration

The Border Security Force (BSF) is set with a strategy to tackle potential infiltration by Pakistan-based terrorists in the Jammu sector as foggy winter conditions approach. Inspector General Shashank Anand of BSF's Jammu frontier highlighted intelligence insights on potential regrouping by terror outfits like LeT and JeM after Operation Sindoor's significant disruptions.

Emphasizing readiness, Anand mentioned BSF's bolstered alertness along the border to counter infiltration attempts. "The BSF, in constant communication with sister agencies, is prepared for any infiltration attempts," he stated, assuring the public of the Indian forces' vigilant watch on border movements.

The BSF's advances in technology and drone warfare are pivotal, with ongoing initiatives like the 'school of drone warfare' to refine their response capabilities. Furthermore, the upcoming marathon marks the force's diamond jubilee, emphasizing community engagement and fitness among border residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)