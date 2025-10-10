Regional Tensions Rise Amid Accusations Between Pakistan and Taliban
Amid escalating tensions, the Taliban accuses Pakistan of conducting airstrikes in Afghanistan, warning of potential repercussions. Islamabad counters, alleging Taliban support for Pakistani militants. Meanwhile, India strengthens ties with the Taliban, complicating regional dynamics. Both nations exchange sharp rebukes, with Afghan and Pakistani officials trading accusations.
The tense relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan's Taliban government escalated this week as both parties leveled serious accusations against each other. Islamabad asserted that Pakistani militants received sanctuary in Afghanistan, a claim flatly denied by the Taliban regime.
Amidst these accusations, Pakistan allegedly conducted airstrikes in Kabul and Paktika province. The Taliban called the move unprecedented and provocative, warning that Pakistan would bear the consequences if the situation deteriorates further.
Meanwhile, India's decision to bolster ties with the Taliban by reopening its embassy in Kabul adds another layer to the regional tensions. This development came as a senior Taliban leader visited India for the first time, signaling shifting diplomatic strategies.
