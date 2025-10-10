Left Menu

Forging Stronger Maritime Ties: India and UK Deepen Defence Cooperation

Defence Ministers Sanjay Seth of India and Vernon Coaker of the UK have reviewed existing engagements, aiming to bolster collaboration. Following a successful phase of Exercise Konkan, both nations emphasized enhancing military cooperation, focusing on maritime security, defence manufacturing, and fostering a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:47 IST
Forging Stronger Maritime Ties: India and UK Deepen Defence Cooperation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The defence ministries of India and the UK are charting a course toward strengthened collaboration. India's Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, and his UK counterpart, Vernon Coaker, convened a meeting reviewing the ongoing defence engagements and exploring avenues to deepen cooperation between their nations.

Held alongside the visit of the UK Carrier Strike Group (CSG) to India, the meeting emphasized enhancing maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean regions. Both nations underlined their commitment to a free, open, and rules-based world order, ensuring freedom of navigation.

Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer recently discussed a comprehensive strategic partnership, focusing on defence industrial collaboration. Both countries aim to advance their missile agreement, electric propulsion, and training opportunities, consolidating a robust, mutually beneficial defence partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ED Probes Muthoot Group in Investor Fraud Scandal

ED Probes Muthoot Group in Investor Fraud Scandal

 India
2
Melania Trump's Diplomatic Endeavor: Reuniting Ukrainian Children

Melania Trump's Diplomatic Endeavor: Reuniting Ukrainian Children

 Global
3
Mix-Up at Cancer Center: Chemotherapy Blunder Sparks Investigation

Mix-Up at Cancer Center: Chemotherapy Blunder Sparks Investigation

 India
4
King Mohammed VI Urges Swift Reforms Amid Youth Protests

King Mohammed VI Urges Swift Reforms Amid Youth Protests

 Morocco

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025