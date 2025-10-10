Forging Stronger Maritime Ties: India and UK Deepen Defence Cooperation

The defence ministries of India and the UK are charting a course toward strengthened collaboration. India's Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, and his UK counterpart, Vernon Coaker, convened a meeting reviewing the ongoing defence engagements and exploring avenues to deepen cooperation between their nations.

Held alongside the visit of the UK Carrier Strike Group (CSG) to India, the meeting emphasized enhancing maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean regions. Both nations underlined their commitment to a free, open, and rules-based world order, ensuring freedom of navigation.

Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer recently discussed a comprehensive strategic partnership, focusing on defence industrial collaboration. Both countries aim to advance their missile agreement, electric propulsion, and training opportunities, consolidating a robust, mutually beneficial defence partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)