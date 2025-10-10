Left Menu

Arrest in Delhi: Salman Nabbed for Child Abuse Material on Telegram

Delhi Police arrested Salman, a 25-year-old, for possessing and circulating child abuse content via Telegram. The arrest followed a CyberTipline report and led to a raid in Bhalswa Dairy. Authorities seized his mobile for forensic analysis, seeking further evidence and potential accomplices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 20:22 IST
Salman
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have taken into custody a 25-year-old individual for allegedly possessing and sharing child sexual abuse material on Telegram. According to officials, the man, identified as Salman and a resident of Bhalswa Dairy, was apprehended following a CyberTipline report by the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

The report, detailing the manufacture, possession, and distribution of illicit content by a Telegram user, was sent to Bhalswa Dairy police station. Based on this information, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act of 2000. Following investigations, officers conducted a raid leading to Salman's arrest and the seizure of his mobile phone, which was used in the crime.

Authorities revealed that the accused was involved in sharing objectionable content featuring minors. The mobile handset was sent for forensic analysis to obtain additional evidence. The investigation is ongoing to trace other individuals possibly linked to the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

