Crackdown on Illegal Constructions: Madras High Court Takes a Stand
The Madras High Court has instructed the Tamil Nadu government to act against public buildings built on water bodies. This directive comes as an interim order on a Public Interest Litigation case concerning newly constructed health and panchayat offices on recorded water bodies in Mayiladuthurai district.
The Madras High Court has issued a stringent directive to the Tamil Nadu government, demanding action against public buildings constructed on water bodies. This move underscores the court's commitment to preserving natural resources.
A first bench, led by Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G. Arul Murugan, issued the directive during an interim order on a Public Interest Litigation. The petition pinpointed new government buildings, specifically a Primary Health Centre and a Panchayat Office, constructed on lands designated as water bodies in the Mayiladuthurai district.
The court has given the Tamil Nadu government an eight-week deadline to propose measures for relocating these buildings to free the encroached water bodies. The case is scheduled for further hearing on December 3.
