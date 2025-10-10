Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Constructions: Madras High Court Takes a Stand

The Madras High Court has instructed the Tamil Nadu government to act against public buildings built on water bodies. This directive comes as an interim order on a Public Interest Litigation case concerning newly constructed health and panchayat offices on recorded water bodies in Mayiladuthurai district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-10-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 20:47 IST
Crackdown on Illegal Constructions: Madras High Court Takes a Stand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has issued a stringent directive to the Tamil Nadu government, demanding action against public buildings constructed on water bodies. This move underscores the court's commitment to preserving natural resources.

A first bench, led by Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G. Arul Murugan, issued the directive during an interim order on a Public Interest Litigation. The petition pinpointed new government buildings, specifically a Primary Health Centre and a Panchayat Office, constructed on lands designated as water bodies in the Mayiladuthurai district.

The court has given the Tamil Nadu government an eight-week deadline to propose measures for relocating these buildings to free the encroached water bodies. The case is scheduled for further hearing on December 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand High Court Demands Action Plan from RIMS

Jharkhand High Court Demands Action Plan from RIMS

 India
2
Giro d'Italia: A Global Ambassador for Cycling

Giro d'Italia: A Global Ambassador for Cycling

 Global
3
Justice Sought: Unveiling the Mystery Behind IPS Officer’s Tragic Death

Justice Sought: Unveiling the Mystery Behind IPS Officer’s Tragic Death

 India
4
Uttarakhand Launches Inquiry Into Crores-Worth Land Scam

Uttarakhand Launches Inquiry Into Crores-Worth Land Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025