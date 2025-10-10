Crackdown on Illegal Constructions: Madras High Court Takes a Stand

The Madras High Court has issued a stringent directive to the Tamil Nadu government, demanding action against public buildings constructed on water bodies. This move underscores the court's commitment to preserving natural resources.

A first bench, led by Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G. Arul Murugan, issued the directive during an interim order on a Public Interest Litigation. The petition pinpointed new government buildings, specifically a Primary Health Centre and a Panchayat Office, constructed on lands designated as water bodies in the Mayiladuthurai district.

The court has given the Tamil Nadu government an eight-week deadline to propose measures for relocating these buildings to free the encroached water bodies. The case is scheduled for further hearing on December 3.

