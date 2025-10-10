Gaza's Return: Hope Amidst Ruins

As Gazans sifted through the shattered remnants of their homes following a U.S.-brokered ceasefire, the joy of returning was overshadowed by the devastation and uncertainty that lie ahead. The ceasefire incited a mass return, with thousands traveling along Gaza Strip's coastal road to the obliterated northern regions.

The unending conflict displaced Gaza's 2.2 million population, killing tens of thousands and reducing expansive areas to ruins. For some, returning to the remnants of their past homes brought elation, as expressed by Mahdi Saqla who stood on the debris saying it was still home.

Despite relief at ending the violence, many faced grim realities. In Khan Younis, apocalyptic scenes greeted those like Ahmed al-Brim who struggled through a landscape of ruin. While the ceasefire offered some hope, the enormity of the destruction posed a daunting challenge for those aiming to rebuild their lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)