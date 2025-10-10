E3 Nations Agree on Reallocation of Russian Assets to Aid Ukraine

In a decisive move, the leaders of Britain, France, and Germany have collectively agreed to reallocate the value of immobilised Russian assets to bolster Ukraine's armed forces.

This initiative, which will be coordinated with the United States, aims to bring Russia to the negotiation table, according to a statement by Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, France's President Emmanuel Macron, and Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Additionally, the E3 leaders expressed their approval of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, committing to resuming humanitarian aid once the ceasefire takes full effect.

