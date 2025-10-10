Left Menu

E3 Nations Agree on Reallocation of Russian Assets to Aid Ukraine

In a joint agreement, Britain, France, and Germany have pledged to repurpose immobilised Russian assets to support Ukraine’s military. The initiative, coordinated with the US, aims to pressure Russia into negotiations. The E3 leaders also welcomed a Gaza ceasefire and committed to restoring humanitarian aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 10-10-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 20:57 IST
E3 Nations Agree on Reallocation of Russian Assets to Aid Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a decisive move, the leaders of Britain, France, and Germany have collectively agreed to reallocate the value of immobilised Russian assets to bolster Ukraine's armed forces.

This initiative, which will be coordinated with the United States, aims to bring Russia to the negotiation table, according to a statement by Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, France's President Emmanuel Macron, and Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Additionally, the E3 leaders expressed their approval of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, committing to resuming humanitarian aid once the ceasefire takes full effect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

