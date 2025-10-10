Self-Proclaimed Swami Granted Bail in Rs 5.5 Crore Fraud Case

Left Menu

Sunildas Prabhakaran, a self-proclaimed swami from Kerala, was granted bail in a fraud case involving a Rs 5.5 crore scam against a Mumbai philanthropist. The court noted the completion of the investigation and presented the charges. The bail was set with a bond of Rs 1 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-10-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 21:11 IST
Swami
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant turn of events, Sunildas Prabhakaran, a self-proclaimed swami, was granted bail by a Borivali court on Friday. He was accused of defrauding a city philanthropist of Rs 5.5 crore.

Judge K. R. Deshpande cited the completion of the investigation and the filing of the chargesheet as reasons to release Prabhakaran rather than holding him indefinitely. The accused, arrested in June under charges of criminal breach and deceit, has persistently maintained his innocence.

The prosecution alleges Prabhakaran coaxed the victim into transferring funds under false pretenses of resolving 'technical' issues linked to a promised Rs 25 crore donation which never materialized. Despite past offenses, the court permitted bail on a Rs 1 lakh bond.

