Maoist Leaders Surrender Amid Internal Dissent in Telangana

In a pivotal moment for Telangana's ongoing security efforts, three senior leaders of the banned CPI (Maoist) laid down their arms in a formal surrender to the state's police forces on Friday.

The leaders, Kunkati Venkataiah, Mogilicherla Venkatraju, and Thodem Ganga, have been part of the underground for decades, each leaving due to personal health concerns and ideological disagreements within the party, as revealed by officials.

This latest development marks a significant addition to the 412 cadres who have surrendered this year, highlighting Telangana police's effective strategies against Maoist activities and the growing dissent among the Maoist leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)