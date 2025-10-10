India Strengthens Ties with Afghanistan, Upgrades Embassy Status
India has elevated its technical mission in Kabul to an embassy, rekindling development projects in Afghanistan. During talks with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, the focus was on enhancing trade, security, and regional cooperation. Afghanistan assures no territory will be used against Indian interests.
- Country:
- India
India has officially upgraded its technical mission in Kabul to the status of an embassy, a move signaling a renewed commitment to development projects in Afghanistan. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's decision follows discussions with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.
In the meeting, Jaishankar appreciated the Taliban's sensitivity to India's security concerns and discussed collaborative efforts to address cross-border terrorism. The Afghan Foreign Minister assured that no elements will use Afghan soil against India's interests, identifying Daesh as a shared regional threat.
The talks also highlighted bilateral economic cooperation, with both nations welcoming the India-Afghanistan air freight corridor, intended to bolster trade. India plans to launch six projects and contribute 20 ambulances as part of its goodwill gestures to strengthen ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Afghanistan
- embassy
- Jaishankar
- Muttaqi
- development
- security
- trade
- terrorism
- Taliban
ALSO READ
Explosion in Saranda Forest: Security Forces Targeted During Resistance Week
Mukesh Ambani's Generous Visit: Donation and Development at Badrinath and Kedarnath
Unifying Forces: Sports and Security Collaborate for Progress in Jammu and Kashmir
Tripura Chief Minister Criticizes TMC's Security Measures
Russia's Nuclear Arms Treaty Tensions: New Strategic Developments Discussed