India Strengthens Ties with Afghanistan, Upgrades Embassy Status

India has officially upgraded its technical mission in Kabul to the status of an embassy, a move signaling a renewed commitment to development projects in Afghanistan. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's decision follows discussions with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

In the meeting, Jaishankar appreciated the Taliban's sensitivity to India's security concerns and discussed collaborative efforts to address cross-border terrorism. The Afghan Foreign Minister assured that no elements will use Afghan soil against India's interests, identifying Daesh as a shared regional threat.

The talks also highlighted bilateral economic cooperation, with both nations welcoming the India-Afghanistan air freight corridor, intended to bolster trade. India plans to launch six projects and contribute 20 ambulances as part of its goodwill gestures to strengthen ties.

