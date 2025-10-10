Left Menu

Justice Sought: Unveiling the Mystery Behind IPS Officer’s Tragic Death

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda has called for a Supreme Court judge-monitored probe into the death of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. Allegations of harassment and caste discrimination have emerged, implicating senior police officials. A Special Investigation Team is investigating, as public confidence teeters amid the scandal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-10-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 22:12 IST
Justice Sought: Unveiling the Mystery Behind IPS Officer’s Tragic Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda demanded a Supreme Court judge-monitored investigation into the purported suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. The incident has sent ripples of shock across the nation, casting a shadow of doubt over the current system.

Hooda underscored the necessity for a fair and unbiased investigation under the purview of a sitting Supreme Court judge to restore public confidence. The accountability lies with the government to ensure that justice is served, thereby reassuring the country, especially the Dalit community, of impartiality.

Kumar, a respected 2001-batch IPS officer, was discovered with a fatal gunshot wound at his residence. His 'final note' accuses high-ranking police officials, including allegations of severe harassment and caste discrimination. In response, Chandigarh Police formed a six-member Special Investigation Team to explore the grave allegations, including those directed against Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya.

TRENDING

1
White House Initiates Widespread Federal Worker Layoffs Amid Shutdown

White House Initiates Widespread Federal Worker Layoffs Amid Shutdown

 Global
2
Odisha's Bold Reforms: Empowering Women and Streamlining Regulations

Odisha's Bold Reforms: Empowering Women and Streamlining Regulations

 India
3
Debt Dynamics: The Shifting Tides of Chinese Development Finance

Debt Dynamics: The Shifting Tides of Chinese Development Finance

 Global
4
Tragic Accident in Muzaffarpur: Four Killed in Collision

Tragic Accident in Muzaffarpur: Four Killed in Collision

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025