Justice Sought: Unveiling the Mystery Behind IPS Officer’s Tragic Death

In a shocking turn of events, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda demanded a Supreme Court judge-monitored investigation into the purported suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. The incident has sent ripples of shock across the nation, casting a shadow of doubt over the current system.

Hooda underscored the necessity for a fair and unbiased investigation under the purview of a sitting Supreme Court judge to restore public confidence. The accountability lies with the government to ensure that justice is served, thereby reassuring the country, especially the Dalit community, of impartiality.

Kumar, a respected 2001-batch IPS officer, was discovered with a fatal gunshot wound at his residence. His 'final note' accuses high-ranking police officials, including allegations of severe harassment and caste discrimination. In response, Chandigarh Police formed a six-member Special Investigation Team to explore the grave allegations, including those directed against Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya.