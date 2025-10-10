Left Menu

Police Crackdown: Seizing Illegal Assets of Accused in Rajasthan Racket

Police in Bundi district, Rajasthan, initiated the seizure of illegal assets worth Rs 12 crore from Banwari Shekhar, accused of murder and operating a flesh trade. Acting under the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, the move follows a court order, with Shekhar and his associates in custody.

  • India

On Friday, police in Bundi district, Rajasthan, targeted the illegal assets of Banwari Shekhar, accused of murder and involvement in flesh trade. The seized assets are valued at Rs 12 crore.

Superintendent Rajendra Kumar Meena spearheaded the operation, leveraging section 107 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. This initiative came after a ruling by the additional chief judicial magistrate court earlier in October.

Shekhar is implicated in the March murder of a 25-year-old at his hotel. Investigations also uncovered a flesh trade racket, leading to multiple detentions. Shekhar and his accomplices remain in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

