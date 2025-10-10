Corruption Uncovered: Himachal Pradesh's ADC Arrested

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday revealed the arrest of Nishant Sareen, an assistant drug controller in Himachal Pradesh, under charges of corruption and possessing disproportionate assets.

Sareen, who was part of the Directorate of Health and Safety Regulation, was detained on October 9, following a directive from a special PMLA court in Shimla, which has extended his custody until October 14.

Investigations indicate Sareen exploited his role as a drug inspector and later as ADC, accepting personal favours and bribes from individuals associated with pharmaceutical firms, resulting in illicit gains and disproportionate wealth, the ED stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)