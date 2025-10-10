Corruption Uncovered: Himachal Pradesh's ADC Arrested
Nishant Sareen, an assistant drug controller, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in Himachal Pradesh. Accused of corruption and possessing disproportionate assets, Sareen allegedly misused his position for personal gain, accepting bribes linked to pharmaceutical companies. The case arises from earlier complaints by vigilance authorities.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday revealed the arrest of Nishant Sareen, an assistant drug controller in Himachal Pradesh, under charges of corruption and possessing disproportionate assets.
Sareen, who was part of the Directorate of Health and Safety Regulation, was detained on October 9, following a directive from a special PMLA court in Shimla, which has extended his custody until October 14.
Investigations indicate Sareen exploited his role as a drug inspector and later as ADC, accepting personal favours and bribes from individuals associated with pharmaceutical firms, resulting in illicit gains and disproportionate wealth, the ED stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CBI Exposes Bribery Scandal Involving CGHS Officials
Bribery Scandal: Thane Court Rejects Bail for Municipal Officials
Odisha's Corruption Scandal: Bribery and Illegal Wealth of OAS Officer Exposed
Scandal Unfolds: Unification Church Leader Indicted in Bribery Case
MHADA Engineer Arrested in Bribery Scandal