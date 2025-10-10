Left Menu

Pyongyang's Glamorous Military Display Amid Global Parallels

North Korea staged a military parade in Pyongyang marking the 80th anniversary of its Workers’ Party. The parade showcased advances in military hardware, drawing international attention. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un emphasized his nation’s rising global stature and fostered international relations, particularly with China, Vietnam, and Russia.

Updated: 10-10-2025 22:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

North Korea staged a grand military parade in Pyongyang to celebrate the 80th anniversary of its ruling Workers' Party, as reported by South Korea's Yonhap news agency. The nighttime spectacle is part of a broader effort to display the country's military advancements, including formidable ballistic missiles.

This event drew significant attention as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, joined by Chinese Premier Li Qiang and other global figures, affirmed North Korea's ascendant global position. Kim's rhetoric highlighted the nation's defiance against perceived Western hegemony, characterizing North Korea as a 'bulwark of independence.'

Beyond the display of military might, the event underscored strengthening diplomatic ties, particularly with Vietnam and Russia. Kim's discussions with visiting dignitaries aimed at expanding strategic partnerships and navigating global challenges, reflecting broader geopolitical realignments.

