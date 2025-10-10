A Ceasefire's Price: The Struggle to Rebuild in Gaza

Thousands of displaced Palestinians have begun returning to their homes in Gaza, following a ceasefire agreement that marked the end of intense military conflict. Israeli troops have commenced their withdrawal, offering hope for a semblance of normality amid the ruins of the coastal enclave.

The Israeli-Hamas ceasefire was activated at noon local time, prompting a massive movement of people toward Gaza City and devastated areas like Khan Younis. Many returnees, like Ahmed al-Brim, found their homes completely destroyed, left with little more than scraps to rebuild their lives.

Key challenges remain: Israel insists on disarming Hamas, and U.S. President Donald Trump's plan envisions an international role in Gaza's administration. As discussions continue, the ceasefire represents a fragile but critical step toward peace, with penalties for non-compliance and hostages' fate still unanswered.

