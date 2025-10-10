Left Menu

A Ceasefire's Price: The Struggle to Rebuild in Gaza

Displaced Palestinians return to the ruins of their homes in Gaza after a ceasefire. Israeli troops are withdrawing as per an agreement to end the war. Efforts are underway for long-term peace, but significant hurdles remain, including disarming Hamas and rebuilding the Gaza Strip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 23:36 IST
A Ceasefire's Price: The Struggle to Rebuild in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands of displaced Palestinians have begun returning to their homes in Gaza, following a ceasefire agreement that marked the end of intense military conflict. Israeli troops have commenced their withdrawal, offering hope for a semblance of normality amid the ruins of the coastal enclave.

The Israeli-Hamas ceasefire was activated at noon local time, prompting a massive movement of people toward Gaza City and devastated areas like Khan Younis. Many returnees, like Ahmed al-Brim, found their homes completely destroyed, left with little more than scraps to rebuild their lives.

Key challenges remain: Israel insists on disarming Hamas, and U.S. President Donald Trump's plan envisions an international role in Gaza's administration. As discussions continue, the ceasefire represents a fragile but critical step toward peace, with penalties for non-compliance and hostages' fate still unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Debt Dynamics: The Shifting Tides of Chinese Development Finance

Debt Dynamics: The Shifting Tides of Chinese Development Finance

 Global
2
Tragic Accident in Muzaffarpur: Four Killed in Collision

Tragic Accident in Muzaffarpur: Four Killed in Collision

 India
3
Morning Gunfire Chaos in Dayalpur: Arrest Made

Morning Gunfire Chaos in Dayalpur: Arrest Made

 India
4
FCC Cracks Down: Major Removal of Prohibited Chinese Electronics from U.S. Retail

FCC Cracks Down: Major Removal of Prohibited Chinese Electronics from U.S. R...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025