Young Leader Ascends in Political Turbulence: Peru's Jose Jeri Takes the Helm

Jose Jeri, the 38-year-old conservative lawmaker from the Somos Peru party, officially assumed office as Peru's president after the sudden impeachment of Dina Boluarte. As one of the youngest global heads of state, Jeri faces a turbulent political landscape marked by corruption, economic concerns, and rising crime rates.

Jeri's ascension comes without a vice president, following his tenure as congressional president. During his inaugural address to Congress, Jeri pledged to combat crime, dubbing criminal gangs as the 'main enemy.' Despite securing his position, Jeri's history is not without controversy.

Accusations of sexual assault and claims of corruption cloud Jeri's start, raising questions about his influence and stability. Analysts fear his inexperience could leave him vulnerable to manipulation by seasoned politicians, while looming protests against his predecessor's policies test his leadership resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)