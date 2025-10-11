Left Menu

Juror Regret: Conviction Controversy in Weinstein Trial

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers seek to overturn his conviction due to alleged intimidation within the jury. Two jurors claim they were bullied into voting guilty. The contentious deliberation led to a split decision, resulting in a mistrial on one charge. A judge is set to rule on the appeal in December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-10-2025 06:04 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 06:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, two jurors in Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial expressed regret over their June conviction votes. They claim they were coerced into a guilty verdict due to intimidation from fellow jurors, according to newly unveiled court documents filed by Weinstein's defense team.

Weinstein's attorneys argue that the verdict, involving a first-degree criminal sex act, was compromised by "threats, intimidation, and extraneous bias" within the jury room. They claim the judge failed to address these issues adequately. Sworn affidavits illustrate the internal jury conflict, with jurors feeling overwhelmed by pressure to convict.

The appeal seeks to overturn Weinstein's conviction ahead of a possible retrial or sentencing. As the legal battle continues, Manhattan prosecutors have until November 10 to respond, with a decision expected in December. Weinstein remains behind bars, maintaining his innocence on all charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

