Guatemala's Welcome: First U.S. Deportee Flight Lands

The first flight of deportees from the United States has landed in Guatemala, marking a significant step in migration policy cooperation between the two nations. The flight carried three Hondurans and 56 Guatemalans, according to Guatemala's IGM migration authority.

The Honduran nationals have been temporarily placed in a migration center where they will remain before being transported back to Honduras. The Guatemalan citizens have been returned to their homeland as part of ongoing repatriation efforts.

This development comes as Guatemala aims to foster a favorable diplomatic relationship with the Trump administration, which had previously indicated openness to receiving deported individuals from other Central American countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)