Guatemala's Welcome: First U.S. Deportee Flight Lands

Guatemala's migration authority received its first flight of deportees from the U.S., which included three Hondurans and 56 Guatemalans. The Hondurans were temporarily taken to a migration center before being sent to Honduras. This move aims to strengthen ties with the U.S. under the Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 08:27 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 08:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The first flight of deportees from the United States has landed in Guatemala, marking a significant step in migration policy cooperation between the two nations. The flight carried three Hondurans and 56 Guatemalans, according to Guatemala's IGM migration authority.

The Honduran nationals have been temporarily placed in a migration center where they will remain before being transported back to Honduras. The Guatemalan citizens have been returned to their homeland as part of ongoing repatriation efforts.

This development comes as Guatemala aims to foster a favorable diplomatic relationship with the Trump administration, which had previously indicated openness to receiving deported individuals from other Central American countries.

