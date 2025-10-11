Tragic Loss: CRPF Jawan Killed in IED Blast During Anti-Naxal Operation

A CRPF jawan lost his life following an IED blast during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand's violence-affected West Singhbhum district. The incident occurred on Friday in the Babudera-Samta axis, operating under Jaraikela police station limits.

Officials reported that 45-year-old Head Constable Mahendra Laskar suffered injuries from a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) during the mission. Laskar belonged to the 60th battalion of the CRPF and hailed from Assam.

After sustaining injuries, Laskar was immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital in Rourkela. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Saturday, marking a tragic loss for the paramilitary forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)