Tragic Loss: CRPF Jawan Killed in IED Blast During Anti-Naxal Operation
A CRPF jawan, Head Constable Mahendra Laskar, died after being injured in an IED blast during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand. The operation took place in the Babudera-Samta axis of West Singhbhum district. Laskar, part of the 60th battalion, was from Assam.
A CRPF jawan lost his life following an IED blast during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand's violence-affected West Singhbhum district. The incident occurred on Friday in the Babudera-Samta axis, operating under Jaraikela police station limits.
Officials reported that 45-year-old Head Constable Mahendra Laskar suffered injuries from a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) during the mission. Laskar belonged to the 60th battalion of the CRPF and hailed from Assam.
After sustaining injuries, Laskar was immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital in Rourkela. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Saturday, marking a tragic loss for the paramilitary forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
