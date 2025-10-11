Justice Sought in IPS Officer's Mysterious Death

The family of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly took his own life in Chandigarh, claims mishandling in the investigation and demands justice. Concerns were voiced after his body was moved to PGIMER without their consent.

Kumar's final note accused eight senior police officers of severe caste-based discrimination and harassment. Meanwhile, MLA Amit Rattan, Kumar's brother-in-law, criticized the authorities for their approach, seeking a transparent inquiry.

A special investigation team has been assigned to delve into the case. The family's consent is awaited for the autopsy, with requests for changes in the FIR to more accurately represent the alleged offenders.

