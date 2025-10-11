Belarus Boosts Military Readiness with Strategic Inspections
Belarus has launched an inspection to assess the combat readiness of its military, involving redeployment of units to specific areas. This follows the recent joint military exercises with Russia, which included nuclear weapons rehearsals and showcased the Oreshnik hypersonic missile.
The Belarusian defense ministry announced on Saturday the start of a comprehensive inspection of the country's military combat readiness. This process will see various units relocating to specific, undisclosed locations for a series of undefined activities, the ministry said.
Details concerning the timing, scale, and specific nature of the inspection remain under wraps. While such checks are fairly routine in Belarus, this current operation follows closely on the heels of the 'Zapad' joint exercises with Russia last month.
Those exercises, conducted in cooperation with Russia, included simulations for deploying Russian tactical nuclear weapons and highlighted the capability of the Oreshnik hypersonic missile.
(With inputs from agencies.)
