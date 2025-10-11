Left Menu

Belarus Boosts Military Readiness with Strategic Inspections

Belarus has launched an inspection to assess the combat readiness of its military, involving redeployment of units to specific areas. This follows the recent joint military exercises with Russia, which included nuclear weapons rehearsals and showcased the Oreshnik hypersonic missile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 12:44 IST
Belarus Boosts Military Readiness with Strategic Inspections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Belarusian defense ministry announced on Saturday the start of a comprehensive inspection of the country's military combat readiness. This process will see various units relocating to specific, undisclosed locations for a series of undefined activities, the ministry said.

Details concerning the timing, scale, and specific nature of the inspection remain under wraps. While such checks are fairly routine in Belarus, this current operation follows closely on the heels of the 'Zapad' joint exercises with Russia last month.

Those exercises, conducted in cooperation with Russia, included simulations for deploying Russian tactical nuclear weapons and highlighted the capability of the Oreshnik hypersonic missile.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luigi Mangione Faces Legal Battle Over High-Stakes Charges

Luigi Mangione Faces Legal Battle Over High-Stakes Charges

 Global
2
North Korea and Vietnam Forge New Partnerships Across Key Sectors

North Korea and Vietnam Forge New Partnerships Across Key Sectors

 South Korea
3
Diplomatic Dialogue: Jaishankar Meets US Envoy Sergio Gor

Diplomatic Dialogue: Jaishankar Meets US Envoy Sergio Gor

 India
4
Congress Claims Police Brutality to Distract from Sabarimala Controversy

Congress Claims Police Brutality to Distract from Sabarimala Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025