Tragic Incident in Meghalaya: Arrest Made in 13-Year-Old Girl's Case

A shocking crime has unsettled Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, where a 22-year-old man stands accused of the sexual assault and murder of a 13-year-old girl. The distressing event took place in the Mawlasnai outpost area on October 9, according to a police statement.

The victim disappeared after attending school and was reported missing around 11 a.m. Her body was tragically discovered later that day at 7:20 p.m. Police arrested the suspect, a resident of the Umiam police station area, on Friday. The Meghalaya Forensic Crime Scene Unit collected crucial evidence from the crime scene.

Vivekanand Singh, the district Superintendent of Police, assured the public of a swift legal process. He promised that a chargesheet would be filed within 14 days and aimed for the accused's conviction within three to four months through a fast-track trial. Authorities will register the suspect in the National Database on Sexual Offenders (NDSO).

