Tragic Incident in Meghalaya: Arrest Made in 13-Year-Old Girl's Case
A 22-year-old man has been arrested for the sexual assault and murder of a 13-year-old girl in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district. The incident occurred on October 9, and the girl's body was found the same day. The police are committed to a swift investigation and trial.
- Country:
- India
A shocking crime has unsettled Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, where a 22-year-old man stands accused of the sexual assault and murder of a 13-year-old girl. The distressing event took place in the Mawlasnai outpost area on October 9, according to a police statement.
The victim disappeared after attending school and was reported missing around 11 a.m. Her body was tragically discovered later that day at 7:20 p.m. Police arrested the suspect, a resident of the Umiam police station area, on Friday. The Meghalaya Forensic Crime Scene Unit collected crucial evidence from the crime scene.
Vivekanand Singh, the district Superintendent of Police, assured the public of a swift legal process. He promised that a chargesheet would be filed within 14 days and aimed for the accused's conviction within three to four months through a fast-track trial. Authorities will register the suspect in the National Database on Sexual Offenders (NDSO).
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Meghalaya
- sexual assault
- murder
- arrest
- police
- investigation
- crime
- forensic
- evidence
- trial
ALSO READ
Congress Claims Police Brutality to Distract from Sabarimala Controversy
Turmoil in Haryana Police: Allegations and Transfers
Delhi Police's 37-Day Mission: A Heartwarming Reunion
Youth Activists Clash with Police During Protest in Kerala
Regulatory Lapses Revealed in Coldrif Cough Syrup Investigation