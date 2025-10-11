Left Menu

Tragic Murder Shocks Malappuram District

A 26-year-old woman named Vaishnavi was allegedly murdered by her husband Deekshith in Malappuram district. Initially declared dead by doctors, her death was later confirmed as murder following a postmortem examination. Deekshith confessed to the crime, which occurred during a quarrel, and has been arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 11-10-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 14:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident from the Malappuram district, a young woman named Vaishnavi was allegedly murdered by her husband, Deekshith, according to local police reports. The tragic event has sent ripples through the community.

Vaishnavi, who was initially declared dead by hospital doctors, was found to have been strangled by her husband after a contentious quarrel. The crime came to light when Deekshith conveyed to her father that she was unwell and hospitalized. Upon the family's insistence, a postmortem revealed the grim truth.

Under intense questioning, Deekshith admitted to committing the act in a fit of rage. Legal proceedings have been initiated against him under several sections of the BNS, and he is currently in police custody.

