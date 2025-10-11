Sabarimala Gold Loss Controversy: Nine Officials Face Action
TDB President P S Prasanth announced that nine officials are facing action due to lapses in the handling of gold at Sabarimala temple, highlighted by a vigilance investigation. Action has already begun against B Murari Babu, with decisions on others pending a board meeting. The controversy intensifies amidst criticisms from political figures.
TDB President P S Prasanth declared on Saturday that nine officials may face disciplinary actions following a vigilance probe into the mishandling of gold at Sabarimala temple.
Commencing action against Deputy Devaswom Commissioner (Haripad) B Murari Babu, who once served as the TDB's administrative officer in Sabarimala, Prasanth emphasized that lapses have been pinpointed from multiple officials.
Further actions await a board meeting on October 14. Meanwhile, political tensions rise as Opposition leader V D Satheesan critiques the board amid ongoing preparations for the Sabarimala pilgrimage season expecting 60 lakh devotees this year.
