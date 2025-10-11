Sabarimala Gold Loss Controversy: Nine Officials Face Action

TDB President P S Prasanth declared on Saturday that nine officials may face disciplinary actions following a vigilance probe into the mishandling of gold at Sabarimala temple.

Commencing action against Deputy Devaswom Commissioner (Haripad) B Murari Babu, who once served as the TDB's administrative officer in Sabarimala, Prasanth emphasized that lapses have been pinpointed from multiple officials.

Further actions await a board meeting on October 14. Meanwhile, political tensions rise as Opposition leader V D Satheesan critiques the board amid ongoing preparations for the Sabarimala pilgrimage season expecting 60 lakh devotees this year.