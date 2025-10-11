Left Menu

Sabarimala Gold Loss Controversy: Nine Officials Face Action

TDB President P S Prasanth announced that nine officials are facing action due to lapses in the handling of gold at Sabarimala temple, highlighted by a vigilance investigation. Action has already begun against B Murari Babu, with decisions on others pending a board meeting. The controversy intensifies amidst criticisms from political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 11-10-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 14:53 IST
Sabarimala Gold Loss Controversy: Nine Officials Face Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

TDB President P S Prasanth declared on Saturday that nine officials may face disciplinary actions following a vigilance probe into the mishandling of gold at Sabarimala temple.

Commencing action against Deputy Devaswom Commissioner (Haripad) B Murari Babu, who once served as the TDB's administrative officer in Sabarimala, Prasanth emphasized that lapses have been pinpointed from multiple officials.

Further actions await a board meeting on October 14. Meanwhile, political tensions rise as Opposition leader V D Satheesan critiques the board amid ongoing preparations for the Sabarimala pilgrimage season expecting 60 lakh devotees this year.

TRENDING

1
Glimmer of Peace: Arab American Trump Supporters Respond to Gaza Ceasefire

Glimmer of Peace: Arab American Trump Supporters Respond to Gaza Ceasefire

 Global
2
Tragedy in Franklin Park: The Untold Story of Silverio Villegas Gonzalez

Tragedy in Franklin Park: The Untold Story of Silverio Villegas Gonzalez

 Global
3
PM Modi's Dairy Boost: New Milk Powder Plant Inauguration in Indore

PM Modi's Dairy Boost: New Milk Powder Plant Inauguration in Indore

 India
4
Proteas Ready for New WTC Challenge Against Pakistan

Proteas Ready for New WTC Challenge Against Pakistan

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025