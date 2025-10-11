Fishermen's Stand: A Strike Against Sri Lankan Navy Arrests

In a fervent display of solidarity, fishermen from the district initiated a token strike on Saturday to voice their opposition to the arrest of 47 fellow fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

This move follows a call by the Tamil Nadu government urging central intervention for their release. On October 9, Chief Minister M K Stalin entreated External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure the quick release of the apprehended men.

The All Mechanised Boat Fishermen's Association spearheads this protest, with nearly 400-450 boats remaining docked in adherence to the strike. The association plans to meet on October 15 to determine further actions.