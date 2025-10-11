Left Menu

Fishermen's Stand: A Strike Against Sri Lankan Navy Arrests

Fishermen from the district held a token strike against the arrest of 47 compatriots by the Sri Lankan Navy. With support from the Tamil Nadu government, the fishermen demand swift action from India's External Affairs Ministry. Protests will continue until at least October 15.

In a fervent display of solidarity, fishermen from the district initiated a token strike on Saturday to voice their opposition to the arrest of 47 fellow fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

This move follows a call by the Tamil Nadu government urging central intervention for their release. On October 9, Chief Minister M K Stalin entreated External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure the quick release of the apprehended men.

The All Mechanised Boat Fishermen's Association spearheads this protest, with nearly 400-450 boats remaining docked in adherence to the strike. The association plans to meet on October 15 to determine further actions.

