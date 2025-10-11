Left Menu

Police Inspector's Ill-Gotten Wealth Unearthed in Corruption Probe

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau has charged Inspector Peer Zada Mushkoor Ahmad Shah with accumulating assets beyond his income. The assets include land, a house, a significant bank balance, and luxury vehicles. Shah has been detained for questioning as further investigations proceed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-10-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 16:05 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a police inspector for allegedly gathering assets that far exceed his known income sources. The inspector, Peer Zada Mushkoor Ahmad Shah, was detained for interrogation following the unearthing of substantial disproportionate assets.

Senior Superintendent of Police Javid Hassan revealed at a press conference that Shah, stationed as the cashier at the District Police Office in Bandipora, owned numerous movable and immovable properties. These assets include extensive land holdings and a palatial house constructed in Budgam district.

In addition to real estate, Shah reportedly maintains a bank balance exceeding Rs 48 lakh, possesses multiple vehicles, and has been seen living a luxurious lifestyle, raising suspicions of additional unreported properties. The ongoing investigation aims to expose the full extent of Shah's potentially illegal wealth accumulation.

