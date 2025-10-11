Tragedy and Caste: IPS Officer's Alleged Suicide Sparks Outrage
Mayawati, BSP chief, condemned the alleged suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar due to caste-based harassment in Haryana. Calling it a disgrace, she urged for an impartial investigation. The tragedy underscores the persistent casteism in governance, despite claims of eradication, and demands action against perpetrators.
The alleged suicide of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar in Haryana has ignited a significant backlash over caste-based harassment. BSP chief Mayawati condemned the incident, describing it as a disgrace to a civilised government.
Calling the event tragic and serious, Mayawati highlighted widespread agitation among Dalit and Bahujan communities. She criticized the government's ongoing failure to address casteism, despite numerous attempts to curb it.
Mayawati demanded an independent, impartial investigation and severe punishment for perpetrators to prevent future occurrences. She urged the BJP government in Haryana to resist covering up the incident and emphasized the need for sensitivity and seriousness in handling the case.
