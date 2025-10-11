A Nation Mourns: CRPF Hero's Sacrifice Sparks Renewed Resolve Against Naxalism
CRPF Head Constable Mahendra Laskar tragically died in IED explosions in Jharkhand, as Director General G P Singh pledged the eradication of Naxalism in India. Laskar's passing was mourned by the CRPF and his family, while investigations suggest the IEDs were planted by CPI (Maoist) forces.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-10-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 18:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Director General of the CRPF, G P Singh, conveyed deep condolences following the tragic death of Head Constable Mahendra Laskar, who succumbed to injuries from IED blasts in Jharkhand.
Expressing his sorrow, Singh promised the complete eradication of Naxalism from India, underscoring the resolve of security forces.
According to reports, the IEDs were set by CPI (Maoist) militants during their resistance week, aiming at targeting security personnel in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CRPF
- Mahendra Laskar
- IED
- explosion
- Jharkhand
- Naxalism
- G P Singh
- CPI Maoist
- sacrifice
- security forces
Advertisement