Left Menu

A Nation Mourns: CRPF Hero's Sacrifice Sparks Renewed Resolve Against Naxalism

CRPF Head Constable Mahendra Laskar tragically died in IED explosions in Jharkhand, as Director General G P Singh pledged the eradication of Naxalism in India. Laskar's passing was mourned by the CRPF and his family, while investigations suggest the IEDs were planted by CPI (Maoist) forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-10-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 18:32 IST
A Nation Mourns: CRPF Hero's Sacrifice Sparks Renewed Resolve Against Naxalism
  • Country:
  • India

Director General of the CRPF, G P Singh, conveyed deep condolences following the tragic death of Head Constable Mahendra Laskar, who succumbed to injuries from IED blasts in Jharkhand.

Expressing his sorrow, Singh promised the complete eradication of Naxalism from India, underscoring the resolve of security forces.

According to reports, the IEDs were set by CPI (Maoist) militants during their resistance week, aiming at targeting security personnel in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Owaisi Blasts UP Government Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Poster Controversy

Owaisi Blasts UP Government Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Poster Controversy

 India
2
Former CISF Officer Arrested for Fake Job Racket in Mumbai

Former CISF Officer Arrested for Fake Job Racket in Mumbai

 India
3
Australia vs. India: A Clash to Watch in Women's World Cup

Australia vs. India: A Clash to Watch in Women's World Cup

 Global
4
Nat Sciver-Brunt Sets Record with Fifth World Cup Century

Nat Sciver-Brunt Sets Record with Fifth World Cup Century

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025