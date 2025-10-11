Tutor's Violent Outburst: Assault Over Homework

Authorities have detained a tutor in Delhi's Munirka after allegations of assaulting a student surfaced. The alleged incident took place at Jeevan Deep Education Centre, where 16-year-old was purportedly attacked over incomplete homework.

Identified as Anand Kumar, the tutor allegedly beat the student, a charge corroborated by medical reports showing injuries. The student informed his parents, prompting a police complaint.

The police have invoked relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful confinement as charges. Investigations are ongoing as Kumar remains in custody.

