Tutor's Violent Outburst: Assault Over Homework

A Delhi-based tutor, Anand Kumar, was arrested after allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old student over incomplete homework. The incident occurred at the Jeevan Deep Education Centre. Following a complaint, medical examination confirmed injuries, leading to charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for assault and wrongful confinement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 20:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have detained a tutor in Delhi's Munirka after allegations of assaulting a student surfaced. The alleged incident took place at Jeevan Deep Education Centre, where 16-year-old was purportedly attacked over incomplete homework.

Identified as Anand Kumar, the tutor allegedly beat the student, a charge corroborated by medical reports showing injuries. The student informed his parents, prompting a police complaint.

The police have invoked relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful confinement as charges. Investigations are ongoing as Kumar remains in custody.

