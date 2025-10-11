Tutor's Violent Outburst: Assault Over Homework
A Delhi-based tutor, Anand Kumar, was arrested after allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old student over incomplete homework. The incident occurred at the Jeevan Deep Education Centre. Following a complaint, medical examination confirmed injuries, leading to charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for assault and wrongful confinement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 20:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities have detained a tutor in Delhi's Munirka after allegations of assaulting a student surfaced. The alleged incident took place at Jeevan Deep Education Centre, where 16-year-old was purportedly attacked over incomplete homework.
Identified as Anand Kumar, the tutor allegedly beat the student, a charge corroborated by medical reports showing injuries. The student informed his parents, prompting a police complaint.
The police have invoked relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful confinement as charges. Investigations are ongoing as Kumar remains in custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High-Level Coordination Among Police and Government after Durgapur Incident
Violence Escalates: Pakistan's Police Training Centre Under Siege
Mumbai Police Crackdown: Major Drug Bust Nets Over Rs 7 Crore
Outrage Over Police Assault on Congress MP Amid Sabarimala Controversy
Forged Documents Scandal: Police Constable in Hot Water