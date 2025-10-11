Judiciary Faces Technological Evolution Amid Legal Challenges
Supreme Court judges emphasized the need for the judiciary to adapt to technological advancements at an international colloquium. Discussions highlighted the impact of data, AI, and innovation on legal frameworks. The importance of fairness, transparency, and evolving with technological contracts were focal points amid India’s growing role in the global economy.
At an international symposium, Supreme Court judges underscored the necessity for the judiciary to keep pace with technological innovation. The event, themed 'Evolving Horizons,' was held in Indore, focusing on challenges posed by data and AI in commercial and arbitration law.
Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari emphasized that the judiciary's mission is to broaden fairness without hindering competition. As data control outpaces traditional forms of ownership, maintaining transparency while fostering economic growth becomes crucial.
Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah highlighted that the legal profession must evolve with tech-driven contracts to ensure justice is served. Meanwhile, Justice Rajesh Bindal and others stressed the need for specialized training in response to India's robust economic expansion.
