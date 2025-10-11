Tragedy Strikes After Mississippi Delta Homecoming Game

Four individuals were fatally shot following a high school football homecoming game in the small town of Leland, Mississippi, located in the Delta region. This tragic event was confirmed by Mississippi state Sen. Derrick Simmons, as per his statements to The Associated Press.

The shootings took place in Leland's downtown area, where a gathering had occurred post-game. Sen. Simmons, who represents the local populace, provided this information.

Four other victims were initially transported to a hospital in Greenville, before needing further medical attention in the state capital, Jackson. The information has been corroborated with updates from the Washington County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies actively investigating the case, as noted by Sen. Simmons.