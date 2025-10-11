Rebuilding Gaza Amid Ceasefire: A Humanitarian Struggle

Tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have begun returning to their devastated Gaza neighborhoods as a fragile ceasefire holds. Bulldozers work through the rubble left after two years of war, and U.S. troops arrive in Israel to monitor the situation and assist in humanitarian efforts.

Meanwhile, aid organizations are calling on Israel to reopen more crossings into Gaza to facilitate the flow of desperately needed food and supplies. Although Israel has approved limited aid deliveries, much remains to be done to meet the needs of the affected population.

As questions linger over Gaza's future governance, tensions remain high. Israel is preparing for the release of hostages held in Gaza, while international players discuss security arrangements and the disarmament of Hamas, further complicating the path to peace.