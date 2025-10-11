Kerala High Court Puts a Halt to Waqf Board's Land Claims

The Kerala High Court has dismissed the Waqf Board's notification on Munambam land, deeming it a 'land grabbing tactic' and 'non-enforceable.' The decision was warmly welcomed by the Kerala Congress (M), part of the ruling LDF in Kerala.

Tomy K Thomas, the party's General Secretary, emphasized the importance of restoring the revenue rights of Munambam residents promptly. He also called for the acceptance of land tax from all bona fide landowners in the area.

The court highlighted that the state government is not obligated to adhere to the Board's notification and supported the efforts of an Inquiry Commission to investigate land ownership claims in Cherai and Munambam villages, where residents have submitted registered deeds and tax receipts.

