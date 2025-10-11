Left Menu

Kerala High Court Puts a Halt to Waqf Board's Land Claims

The Kerala High Court declared the Waqf Board's claim over Munambam land as a 'land grabbing tactic' and 'non-enforceable.' Kerala Congress (M) welcomed the verdict, urging immediate restoration of residents' revenue rights. The court upheld the appointment of an Inquiry Commission to verify land ownership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 11-10-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 22:26 IST
Kerala High Court Puts a Halt to Waqf Board's Land Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has dismissed the Waqf Board's notification on Munambam land, deeming it a 'land grabbing tactic' and 'non-enforceable.' The decision was warmly welcomed by the Kerala Congress (M), part of the ruling LDF in Kerala.

Tomy K Thomas, the party's General Secretary, emphasized the importance of restoring the revenue rights of Munambam residents promptly. He also called for the acceptance of land tax from all bona fide landowners in the area.

The court highlighted that the state government is not obligated to adhere to the Board's notification and supported the efforts of an Inquiry Commission to investigate land ownership claims in Cherai and Munambam villages, where residents have submitted registered deeds and tax receipts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cross-Border Heroin Bust in Rajasthan

Cross-Border Heroin Bust in Rajasthan

 India
2
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Champions Democracy and Global Unity at Commonwealth Conference

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Champions Democracy and Global Unity at Commonwea...

 India
3
Tadej Pogacar's Legendary Fifth Giro di Lombardia Victory

Tadej Pogacar's Legendary Fifth Giro di Lombardia Victory

 Global
4
Trump Ensures Troops Get Paid Amid Shutdown

Trump Ensures Troops Get Paid Amid Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025