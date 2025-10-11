Cross-Border Heroin Bust in Rajasthan

In a significant drug bust, Rajasthan Police and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force apprehended two men from Punjab with a sizable heroin haul, valued at Rs 7.5 crore.

The operation, directed by SHO Balwant Ram of Kesrisinghpur Police Station, unfolded on Friday evening near a railway crossing on Mirjewala Road.

Authorities have initiated a probe to trace the origins and connections of this lucrative cross-border smuggling operation.