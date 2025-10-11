Left Menu

Cross-Border Heroin Bust in Rajasthan

Two men from Punjab were arrested with 1.492 kg of heroin, worth Rs 7.5 crore, smuggled from Pakistan. The arrest, by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force and Rajasthan Police, took place near a railway crossing. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the smuggling network.

In a significant drug bust, Rajasthan Police and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force apprehended two men from Punjab with a sizable heroin haul, valued at Rs 7.5 crore.

The operation, directed by SHO Balwant Ram of Kesrisinghpur Police Station, unfolded on Friday evening near a railway crossing on Mirjewala Road.

Authorities have initiated a probe to trace the origins and connections of this lucrative cross-border smuggling operation.

