Left Menu

Tragedy at NDA: A Cadet's Shocking Death

The tragic death of NDA cadet Antriksh Kumar Singh has prompted a court of inquiry and police investigation. Alleged harassment by seniors is suspected to have led to his death. His family has provided statements to Pune Police as they seek justice and clarity in the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 11-10-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 23:35 IST
Tragedy at NDA: A Cadet's Shocking Death
  • Country:
  • India

The National Defence Academy (NDA) is under scrutiny following the tragic death of first-year cadet Antriksh Kumar Singh. Singh was found hanging in his cabin, prompting a police and NDA investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death.

Family members, alleging harassment by senior cadets, have called for a comprehensive investigation into the incident. Antriksh's mother gave a statement to the Pune Police, emphasizing the need for a fair probe into the alleged circumstances leading to her son's death.

NDA commandant Vice Admiral Gurcharan Singh expressed sadness and pledged complete support to the family. The tragic event has raised questions about the environment and support systems at the prestigious training institute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: U.S.-India Diplomatic Engagements

Strengthening Ties: U.S.-India Diplomatic Engagements

 Global
2
Outcry Over Female Journalists' Exclusion Highlights Gender Discrimination

Outcry Over Female Journalists' Exclusion Highlights Gender Discrimination

 India
3
Akhilesh Yadav Vows to Protect Jai Prakash Narayan Centre Amid Controversy

Akhilesh Yadav Vows to Protect Jai Prakash Narayan Centre Amid Controversy

 India
4
Tragic Tides: Migrant Bodies Found on Libyan Coastline

Tragic Tides: Migrant Bodies Found on Libyan Coastline

 Libya

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025