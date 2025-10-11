Tragedy at NDA: A Cadet's Shocking Death

The National Defence Academy (NDA) is under scrutiny following the tragic death of first-year cadet Antriksh Kumar Singh. Singh was found hanging in his cabin, prompting a police and NDA investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death.

Family members, alleging harassment by senior cadets, have called for a comprehensive investigation into the incident. Antriksh's mother gave a statement to the Pune Police, emphasizing the need for a fair probe into the alleged circumstances leading to her son's death.

NDA commandant Vice Admiral Gurcharan Singh expressed sadness and pledged complete support to the family. The tragic event has raised questions about the environment and support systems at the prestigious training institute.

(With inputs from agencies.)