Left Menu

China's Rare Earths Standoff

China has defended its export controls on rare earths, calling them 'legitimate' amid U.S. tariffs announced by President Trump. The Chinese Commerce Ministry expressed readiness to enhance dialogue with other countries to ensure global industrial and supply chain stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 12-10-2025 08:15 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 08:15 IST
China's Rare Earths Standoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a firm stance on international trade, China has described its measures to control the export of rare earths as 'legitimate.' This follows President Donald Trump's announcement of significant new tariffs on Chinese imports, a counter to the Asian nation's trade policies.

The Chinese government is open to enhancing discussions and cooperation with other countries regarding export controls, aiming to stabilize and secure global industrial and supply chains. This sentiment was shared in a release from the commerce ministry.

The geopolitical tension reflects ongoing struggles over trade relations and resource management between the two economic powers, affecting industries worldwide.

TRENDING

1
The Pain and Perseverance of Tiger Woods: A Chronology of Injuries and Surgeries

The Pain and Perseverance of Tiger Woods: A Chronology of Injuries and Surge...

 Global
2
China's Rare Earths Standoff

China's Rare Earths Standoff

 China
3
Kenyan Runners Matata and Rengeruk Triumph at Delhi Half Marathon

Kenyan Runners Matata and Rengeruk Triumph at Delhi Half Marathon

 India
4
Star's Security Scare: Sangeeta Bijlani's Push for Protection

Star's Security Scare: Sangeeta Bijlani's Push for Protection

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025