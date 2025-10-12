China's Rare Earths Standoff
China has defended its export controls on rare earths, calling them 'legitimate' amid U.S. tariffs announced by President Trump. The Chinese Commerce Ministry expressed readiness to enhance dialogue with other countries to ensure global industrial and supply chain stability.
In a firm stance on international trade, China has described its measures to control the export of rare earths as 'legitimate.' This follows President Donald Trump's announcement of significant new tariffs on Chinese imports, a counter to the Asian nation's trade policies.
The Chinese government is open to enhancing discussions and cooperation with other countries regarding export controls, aiming to stabilize and secure global industrial and supply chains. This sentiment was shared in a release from the commerce ministry.
The geopolitical tension reflects ongoing struggles over trade relations and resource management between the two economic powers, affecting industries worldwide.
