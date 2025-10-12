Left Menu

Star's Security Scare: Sangeeta Bijlani's Push for Protection

Actor Sangeeta Bijlani expresses concern over slow investigation into a farmhouse theft in Pune, Maharashtra, that left her feeling unsafe. The incident involved vandalism and theft of cash and electronics. Bijlani seeks a firearm license for protection, urging authorities for a swift resolution to restore community safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 12-10-2025 08:22 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 08:22 IST
Star's Security Scare: Sangeeta Bijlani's Push for Protection
theft
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly three months after a brazen theft at her farmhouse in Maharashtra's Pune district, veteran actor Sangeeta Bijlani has voiced grave concerns over the perceived sluggish pace of investigation into the incident, which has left her feeling unsafe.

Bijlani met with Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill recently to inquire about the status of the probe. The alarming breach saw robbers vandalize household items and make away with cash and electronics. Disturbed by the event, Bijlani has applied for a firearm license, citing personal safety concerns.

The incident, which included obscene graffiti on the premises, has unsettled Bijlani and the local community. She emphasized the need for quicker police action to alleviate residents' fears, as safety remains a growing concern in the Pavana area.

TRENDING

1
The Pain and Perseverance of Tiger Woods: A Chronology of Injuries and Surgeries

The Pain and Perseverance of Tiger Woods: A Chronology of Injuries and Surge...

 Global
2
China's Rare Earths Standoff

China's Rare Earths Standoff

 China
3
Kenyan Runners Matata and Rengeruk Triumph at Delhi Half Marathon

Kenyan Runners Matata and Rengeruk Triumph at Delhi Half Marathon

 India
4
Star's Security Scare: Sangeeta Bijlani's Push for Protection

Star's Security Scare: Sangeeta Bijlani's Push for Protection

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025