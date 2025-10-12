Star's Security Scare: Sangeeta Bijlani's Push for Protection

Nearly three months after a brazen theft at her farmhouse in Maharashtra's Pune district, veteran actor Sangeeta Bijlani has voiced grave concerns over the perceived sluggish pace of investigation into the incident, which has left her feeling unsafe.

Bijlani met with Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill recently to inquire about the status of the probe. The alarming breach saw robbers vandalize household items and make away with cash and electronics. Disturbed by the event, Bijlani has applied for a firearm license, citing personal safety concerns.

The incident, which included obscene graffiti on the premises, has unsettled Bijlani and the local community. She emphasized the need for quicker police action to alleviate residents' fears, as safety remains a growing concern in the Pavana area.