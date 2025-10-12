Left Menu

Odisha CM Majhi Stands Strong in Support of Gang-Rape Survivor's Family

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extends unwavering support to a woman from Odisha, gang-raped in West Bengal. He assured the victim's father of comprehensive state assistance and requested West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to ensure strict punishment for the perpetrators. Three arrests have been made so far.

In a show of solidarity, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has reached out to aid the family of a gang-rape survivor from Odisha, who was assaulted in West Bengal's Durgapur. The Chief Minister spoke directly with the father of the woman and assured him of the full support of the state government.

Majhi emphasized his deep sorrow and empathy for the victim's family, also urging West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee to deliver the harshest penalties for the offenders. Underlining his commitment to justice, Majhi coordinated with Odisha officials to assist in legal matters and requested the Balasore SP to collaborate with Durgapur Police.

The engagement ended with the survivor's father expressing gratitude towards Chief Minister Majhi for his compassionate response. Meanwhile, West Bengal Police have apprehended three individuals in connection with the incident, moving forward in the case's legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

